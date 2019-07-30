|
Walter H. Cramer
Age 94, a resident of Lockport, IL. passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mabel Cramer (Sorenson); loving father of Charmaine (late George) Wright; cherished grandfather of Charmaine, Walter, Wesley, and Austin and great-grandfather of Gracelyn, Piper, Tagen.
He was preceded in death by his son's Walter and Ronald Cramer and grandchildren Audra and Derek.
Walter served in Normandy and Northern France and received a Purple Heart, he was a loyal member of the Lockport Moose Lodge 1557 and Lockport VFW Post 5788.
The family will receive friends at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral service Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet. Info www.goodalememorialchapel.com or 815-838-1533.
Published in The Herald-News on July 30, 2019