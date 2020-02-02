|
|
Walter Harold Johnson
Born: June 30, 1944; in Lemont, IL
Died: January 26, 2020; in Payson, UT
Walter Harold Johnson "Corky" passed away January 26, 2020 at his home in Payson, Utah. He was born at home on June 30, 1944 to Walter and Margaret Johnson of Lemont, Illinois. After graduating from Lemont High School in 1962, he joined the Air Force, servicing KC-135 tankers. After leaving the Air Force, Walt completed his electrician apprenticeship and moved to Idaho in 1974 where he met and married his wife of 45 years Patricia Johnson and later sealed for eternity in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple.
Walt worked over 40 years as an electrician in Idaho and Illinois. He retired from Citgo Oil Refinery in Lemont, Illinois after 14 years of employment there. Walt was a resident of Payson, Utah for 13 years.
He enjoyed gardening, reading and rock collecting. He and his wife enjoyed spending time with friends in the Timpanogos Gem and Mineral Society. Walt always had a story to tell and saved the tallest tales for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Johnson (Payson, UT), son Jeff Johnson (Spanish Fork, UT), two daughters Carrie (Jason) Koon (Herriman, UT), Erica (Douglas) Lai (Mapleton, UT), brother Gerald Johnson (Lemont, IL) and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Diane Redman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Payson, Utah, LDS Church, 789 Arrowhead Trail Road. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the same location Friday, Jan 31, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 2, 2020