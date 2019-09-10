|
Walter J. Hulbert
Walter J. Hulbert, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his family home.
Known lovingly as "Wally" and "Poppy", he leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved children and their spouses: John (Susan) Hulbert, Catherine (Andrew) Bellos, Annette (Michael) Sims, and Michael (Ann) Hulbert. As beloved Papa Wally, he adored his twelve grandchildren: Jeffrey (Emily), Stephen (Tracey), and Kevin Hulbert, Michelle (Kevin) Kethcart, SSG (DS) Bellos, Andreas (Nichole), Angela, William, Anthony, and Gerard Sims, Benjamin and Brett Hulbert, and his seven great-grandchildren Addison, Zachary, and Tyler Hulbert, Alexander and Olivia Bellos, Elliott Kethcart, and Keira Hulbert. Walter is also survived by his sister Mary Margaret Loucks, brothers Donald, Richard (Rose), and Clarence (Barb) Hulbert, as well as his brother-in-law Dominic (Rita) Egizio, and sister-in-law Marian Egizio. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends to remember him dearly.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife and eternal love, Angelene, "Angie" (nee Egizio), in 2017, his parents, Walter L. and Mary J. (n e Sinkovec) Hulbert, his sister Beverly Jean Hulbert, and his precious granddaughter Nicolette Bellos.
He was born in Joliet and was a lifelong resident. Corporal Walter John Hulbert was an Honorable United States Army veteran of the Korean War serving from 1952-1954 and being awarded the Korean Service Ribbon with a Bronze Service Star Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, a National Defense Service Medal, and a United Nations Service Medal. He was employed by Commonwealth Edison, retiring in 1991 with 35 years of service. Walter was an active member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond parish community, a member of the Men's Club, among the first of the lay Eucharistic ministers in the parish, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Wally will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Poppy, and friend. He was a humble man of strong faith and steadfast values, with kind and gentle ways. He was a proud provider and role model for his family, giving them a strong foundation for their future. Wally spent most of his life with Angie at his side, experiencing all of life's joys, celebrations, challenges, and times of sadness - together through it all. He loved to assist his wife with culinary duties, rolling the pasta, frying pinulattas, running errands, delivering food, washing dishes, etc. He was a frugal and lucky man, spending a few dollars on the slot machines at the casino from time to time and often coming away a winner. He spent years coaching the baseball teams of his sons. Wally was an avid hunter, fisherman and loyal Cubs fan. He enjoyed years bowling with friends on the Chellino Cheese team. A few of his favorite days were the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 and being honored as a Korean War veteran on Wrigley's Jumbotron between innings during a game on July 29, 2017.
He adored his grandchildren and for years shuttled them to practices, games, and school events. Resting in his arms, over the years, all of his grandchildren and now great grandchildren have fallen asleep to his gentle voice singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star." A man of faith, integrity and the wisdom of ages, Walter showed how to be gracious, humble and kind. He was a perfect example of how life should be lived. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of the life of Walter J. Hulbert will begin at the funeral home on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM, then proceed to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Carlson Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet from 3:00-8:00 PM.
Walter's special request was that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Cathedral of St. Raymond or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Love you more! May God bless you.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019