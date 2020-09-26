Walter J. Wulf
Age 92, of Joliet and previously of Morris, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 8, 1928, in Naperville, IL, the son of the late Mary (nee Garsner) and Christian Wulf.
At the age of 11, he and his family relocated to Neuminster, Germany, where he resided until the age of 18. Upon returning to the United States, he attended and graduated from Joliet Junior College and was also a Golden Gloves boxer. He married the love of his life, Lois Lee, on August 20, 1950. Walter hired into Caterpillar in 1953, where he held various management positions throughout his career. He retired in 1983 and moved to Destin, Florida, where he lived with Lois for 20 years. In 2005, Walter moved back to Morris, IL, to spend the rest of his life with his family.
Walter is survived by his beloved wife, Lois; children, Jim Walter (Desiree) Wulf, Kathleen (Steve) Becker, and Scott Christian Wulf; ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services for Walter J. Wulf were held privately by the family. As it was Walter's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral Arrangements under the care of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com