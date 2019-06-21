Walter O. Manning



Born: May 3, 1932; in Canonsburg, PA



Died: June 19, 2019; in Plainfield, IL



Walter O. Manning, age 87, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born May 3, 1932 in Canonsburg, PA.



Walt is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Vera; his loving daughters, Katherine (Kevin) Tjelle of Waterman, IL and Victoria (Eric) Matway of Plainfield, IL; and his cherished grandchildren, Max (J Matthew) Garland-Haws,Benjamin Garland, Nicholas Garland, Daniel Cassidy, Katherine Cassidy,Alexandra Matway, Olivia Matway and Richard Eric Matway, Jr. He was preceded in death by parents, Walter F. and Genevieve T. Manning and his brother, Barry T.Manning.



Walt was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korea Conflict. After his service he earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University, University Park, PA. He began his career in Human Resources with Pennsylvania Railroad in Pittsburgh for 2 years, then 2 years with Monsanto in Dayton, OH, then Kerr Glass in Plainfield in 1964. In 1966 he was hired by Panduit Corp. in Tinley Park and retired as Vice President of Human Resources in 1997. Walt was appointed to the Plainfield Planning Commission in 1994 and served until 2006 when he was elected to the Village Board. He served 4 years as a Trustee and was very proud to have had the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Project under his direction. Walt was a 55 year member of St. Mary Immaculate Church. In his spare time he loved to read, solve crossword puzzles, and play bridge with his friends. Above all else, family was the most important part of Walt's life. He lived every dayfor them and was proud to be the best husband, dad and Grandpop. Walt will be truly missed.



For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Walt's life, memorial donations may be directed to .



Visitationwill be Sunday, June 23, 2:00 - 7:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass ofChristian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will be private.