Walter William Danks
Walter William "Billy" Danks, age 63, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Survived by his siblings, Lynn Torrens and Robert (Holly) Laird; his nephew, Tony (Sherry) Torrens; his niece, Lisa Torrens; his great nieces and nephews, Gaberille, Marco, Lucas, Olivia and Breanna and three great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Walter (Betty) Danks.
Billy was born on April 2, 1957 in Joliet. He was a lifelong Joliet resident. He attended Joliet West High School, Class of 1975. Billy was an avid golfer and had a good personality. He loved his nieces and nephews. Billy will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In accordance with Billy's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Funeral arrangements were handled at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
