Wanda Delores Smith



Born: September 14, 1961



Died: May 26, 2020



Wanda Delores (Clayton) Smith was born September 14, 1961 to Lorene Clayton and the late Willie James Clayton Sr of Joliet, Illinois. She passed in peace at the age of 58 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.



Wanda attended Washington Junior High School and Joliet West High School.



Preceded in death by one daughter Kaiisha Denise, brother Willie Jr. and father Willie James Clayton Sr.



Wanda leaves in the hands of the Lord her devoted husband of 14 years, Demetrius Smith; mother, Lorene Clayton; sister, Aisha Bailey; sons, Eric (Jennifer) Clayton, Keon (Ashley) Clayton, and honorary son, Brandon Hines; step-children, Candace Rendon and Cangney Bettencourt; grandchildren Eric Jr, Cydnie, Aaryn, Kristian, Harper, Kelis, Devin, Alfonzo, Amarie, Janiel, Ryker and Kyree. A host of aunts, cousins, friends, church family and special friend Mary Smith. She also leaves her unforgettable lifelong best friends Gail Walker, Tamy Carson, Gloria Jones and Valencia Johnson.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church 104 E. Zarley Blvd. Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr. officiating. Interment immediately following service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store