Wanda Delores Smith
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Delores Smith

Born: September 14, 1961

Died: May 26, 2020

Wanda Delores (Clayton) Smith was born September 14, 1961 to Lorene Clayton and the late Willie James Clayton Sr of Joliet, Illinois. She passed in peace at the age of 58 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Wanda attended Washington Junior High School and Joliet West High School.

Preceded in death by one daughter Kaiisha Denise, brother Willie Jr. and father Willie James Clayton Sr.

Wanda leaves in the hands of the Lord her devoted husband of 14 years, Demetrius Smith; mother, Lorene Clayton; sister, Aisha Bailey; sons, Eric (Jennifer) Clayton, Keon (Ashley) Clayton, and honorary son, Brandon Hines; step-children, Candace Rendon and Cangney Bettencourt; grandchildren Eric Jr, Cydnie, Aaryn, Kristian, Harper, Kelis, Devin, Alfonzo, Amarie, Janiel, Ryker and Kyree. A host of aunts, cousins, friends, church family and special friend Mary Smith. She also leaves her unforgettable lifelong best friends Gail Walker, Tamy Carson, Gloria Jones and Valencia Johnson.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church 104 E. Zarley Blvd. Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr. officiating. Interment immediately following service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Interment
Elmhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved