Wanda Lou (Button) Johnson
Born: October 6, 1938
Died: November 11, 2020
Wanda Lou Johnson, nee Button, 82 - surrounded by love from her four adult children and while holding herhusband's hand - breathed her last in comfort and peace and was welcomed into the presence of God on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11:50 a.m. Wanda was born in Joliet, Ill. on Oct. 6, 1938 to Vernon and Lucille (Walker) Button and grew upin the Ridgewood neighborhood. She and her loving husband of 61 years, Gerald (Jerry)Dennis Johnson, raised their family in Elwood, Ill. Wanda has been under hospice care at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County since January 2020.
An inspiration to all who knew her for her kindness, gentleness and integrity, Wanda graduated from Joliet Central High School in 1956. She then worked as an executive secretary at the United States Atomic Energy Commission and married the love of her life on Sept. 18, 1959.
Together, she and Jerry grew a successful family grocery business that included JV Supermarket on Cass Street in Joliet, Festival Foods in Bourbonnais, IL, and Food Expo stores in Kankakee, IL and Streator, Ill. An accomplished bookkeeper and business administrator, Wanda's favorite career was as wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband Jerry, Wanda is survived by their children Susan (Christopher) Markgraf, Sharon (Cedric) Hentsch, Sandra (Mark) Chellios and Steven (Melanie)Johnson, as well as her brother, Donald Button, and brother-in-law Ronald (Kathryn) Chaplin. She is the beloved grandmother of Matthew (Asia Burnett) Markgraf, Lindsy (Tyler) Chambers, Sarah (Adam Necklaws) Markgraf, Alex Johnson, Kyle (Malai) Chellios, Brittany Hentsch, Corinne (Kory) Mitcheff, Kali Hentsch and Hannah (Marcus Melancon) Johnson. Her beloved great-grandchildren provided Wanda with great joy. They are Carson Chambers, Ellie Johnson, Charlotte Chambers, Fitz Chellios, Griffin Markgraf, Mika Melancon and Briar Chellios. Wanda is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Lucille Button, mother- and father-in-law Verner and Corinne (Allendorf) Johnson, sister Kathryn Sue (Button) Chaplin and granddaughter Lindsy (Chellios) Chambers.
Visitation for Wanda will take place on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, Ill. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Wearing masks and social distancing are kindly requested. For those preferring to attend virtually, live funeral web casting is available at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home facebook page. Private Interment will follow at 12:30p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Ill. Memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
). Wanda's arrangements are entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
.