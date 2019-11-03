|
|
Wanda Lou Marcianik
Wanda Lou Marcianik (nee Pickham)Wanda Lou Marcianik, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lowell Healthcare Center. She was born in Chicago to the late William and Wanda (nee Schultz) Pickham, where she resided for 32 years. Wanda relocated to Gardner, IL in 2004 before retiring to Channahon, IL in 2012 to be near her daughter and family. A graduate of Bowen High School, she was a retired banker who enjoyed a rewarding career. Wanda enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and spending time with her family during the holidays.
Wanda is survived by her children, Dawn (Dave) Swiatek, Melanie Shellburg, Jennifer Kubon, Lynda (Wally) Hooker, Brian Marcianik and Mary Beth (Keith) Colbert; grandchildren, Anna (Leo), Liz (Andrew), Mary (Jesus), David, Nicole, Tony, Danielle (Mike), Ashley (Dan), Adam (Grace), Erin (Abel), Alex (Jessica), Missy (Dennis), Brandon, Michael (Meghan), Jack (Reyna), Connor and Kylie; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy T. Marcianik (2011) and her parents.
A Memorial Gathering for Wanda Lou Marcianik will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at Chapin's Banquets and Catering, 502 Twin Rail Dr, Minooka, IL. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Lowell Healthcare Center, 710 Michigan Ave., Lowell, IN 46356 would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019