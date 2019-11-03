The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chapin's Banquets and Catering
502 Twin Rail Dr
Minooka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Marcianik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lou Marcianik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lou Marcianik Obituary
Wanda Lou Marcianik

Wanda Lou Marcianik (nee Pickham)Wanda Lou Marcianik, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lowell Healthcare Center. She was born in Chicago to the late William and Wanda (nee Schultz) Pickham, where she resided for 32 years. Wanda relocated to Gardner, IL in 2004 before retiring to Channahon, IL in 2012 to be near her daughter and family. A graduate of Bowen High School, she was a retired banker who enjoyed a rewarding career. Wanda enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and spending time with her family during the holidays.

Wanda is survived by her children, Dawn (Dave) Swiatek, Melanie Shellburg, Jennifer Kubon, Lynda (Wally) Hooker, Brian Marcianik and Mary Beth (Keith) Colbert; grandchildren, Anna (Leo), Liz (Andrew), Mary (Jesus), David, Nicole, Tony, Danielle (Mike), Ashley (Dan), Adam (Grace), Erin (Abel), Alex (Jessica), Missy (Dennis), Brandon, Michael (Meghan), Jack (Reyna), Connor and Kylie; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy T. Marcianik (2011) and her parents.

A Memorial Gathering for Wanda Lou Marcianik will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at Chapin's Banquets and Catering, 502 Twin Rail Dr, Minooka, IL. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Lowell Healthcare Center, 710 Michigan Ave., Lowell, IN 46356 would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -