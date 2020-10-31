Warren Jay Hoffman
Warren Jay Hoffman, passed away in Sweetwater, TN on September 22, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Warren was born in Joliet, IL, on December 13, 1960, the son of Nelas and Donna Hoffman. He grew up in the Channahon/Minooka area and was a graduate of Minooka High School and a parishioner of First Baptist Church of Channahon.
Warren is survived by his loving wife, Julie A. (nee Schmidt) Hoffman; two sons, Warren Jay (Sarah) Hoffman, Jr. and Brandon Prange; four grandchildren; his parents, Nelas (Kathleen) Hoffman and Donna (William) Diding; one sister, Jeanette (David) Seely; and two brothers, Darren (Connie) Hoffman and Max Dallas Hoffman. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
He is preceded by his beautiful baby girl, Nina Marie Hoffman.
A Memorial Gathering for Warren Jay Hoffman will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of prayers at 2:30 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
