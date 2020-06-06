Warren Joseph Kuzel
Born: December 15, 1928 in Lorenzo, IL
Died: June 2, 2020; in Morris, IL
Age 91 of Coal City, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris.
Born December 15, 1928 in Lorenzo, IL, Warren was the son of Joseph and Stella (Ryan) Kuzel. He was raised and educated in Coal City and was a 1946 graduate of Coal City HS. Following graduation, Warren worked for Argonne before entering into the US Army. Warren married Beverly Olson, and together they made their home and raised their family in Coal City. In 1953, he gained employment with Illinois Bell and retired from the telephone company in 1990, following 37 years of service.
Warren was a member of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church in Coal City, where he ushered for many years. He also served as a financial councilman for the Village of Coal City, was past president of the Coal City Emergency Squad and the Coal City Little League Association, and belonged to the Coal City Area Club. One who was a handyman and "jack of all trades", Warren loved to fish; was an avid golfer, and took pleasure in vegetable gardening. He will also be remembered as a great fan of both the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; son, Joseph (Adrian) Kuzel of McLean, VA; daughters: Susan Barger of Littleton, CO and Linda (Randy) Surina of Everett, WA; five grandchildren: Michael Barger, Kristen Barger, Carley Surina, John Kuzel and Mark Kuzel, and one sister, Kathryn Van Duyne of Coal City, as well several nieces and nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jeannie Marie in infancy and his brother-in-law, Francis Van Duyne.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway in Coal City (815-634-2125).
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street in Coal City with Rev. Robert Noesen presiding.
Measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the both the visitation and service.
Warren will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood with honors.Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Warren's memory to a charity of the donor's choosing.
Warren's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/obituary/Warren-Kuzel
Born: December 15, 1928 in Lorenzo, IL
Died: June 2, 2020; in Morris, IL
Age 91 of Coal City, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris.
Born December 15, 1928 in Lorenzo, IL, Warren was the son of Joseph and Stella (Ryan) Kuzel. He was raised and educated in Coal City and was a 1946 graduate of Coal City HS. Following graduation, Warren worked for Argonne before entering into the US Army. Warren married Beverly Olson, and together they made their home and raised their family in Coal City. In 1953, he gained employment with Illinois Bell and retired from the telephone company in 1990, following 37 years of service.
Warren was a member of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church in Coal City, where he ushered for many years. He also served as a financial councilman for the Village of Coal City, was past president of the Coal City Emergency Squad and the Coal City Little League Association, and belonged to the Coal City Area Club. One who was a handyman and "jack of all trades", Warren loved to fish; was an avid golfer, and took pleasure in vegetable gardening. He will also be remembered as a great fan of both the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; son, Joseph (Adrian) Kuzel of McLean, VA; daughters: Susan Barger of Littleton, CO and Linda (Randy) Surina of Everett, WA; five grandchildren: Michael Barger, Kristen Barger, Carley Surina, John Kuzel and Mark Kuzel, and one sister, Kathryn Van Duyne of Coal City, as well several nieces and nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jeannie Marie in infancy and his brother-in-law, Francis Van Duyne.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway in Coal City (815-634-2125).
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street in Coal City with Rev. Robert Noesen presiding.
Measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the both the visitation and service.
Warren will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood with honors.Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Warren's memory to a charity of the donor's choosing.
Warren's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/obituary/Warren-Kuzel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.