Warren lee Rolando
Warren Lee Rolando, 78, Sheldon, MO passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home in Sheldon.
Warren was born December 22, 1941 in Joliet, IL to Fred Warren and Lola Mae (nee Briggs) Rolando.
Warren graduated from Joliet Central High School in 1961. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and served during the Vietnam War.
On April 18, 1969 Warren was united in marriage to Mary Alstott in Joliet, IL. Warren retired from Kerr Glass as a machinist after 30 years of service. The couple moved from the family homestead in Oswego, IL to Sheldon 14 years ago. Warren was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nevada, MO where he served as a deacon and visited with the homebound. He also volunteered at the YMCA. Warren was very family oriented, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, and bowling with his wife in his younger years. Hobbies included making wooden pictures with his scroll saw. He loved life and people.
Survivors include his wife Mary Rolando; five children, Mary Kay (Dolph) Young, Yorkville, IL, Larry (Lisa) Leach, Omaha, NE, Cherie (Dave) Starke, Lakeland, FL, Toni (Tony) Carrera, Indianapolis, IN, and Cindy (Rob) Ratliff, Plainfield, IL; grandchildren, Haley Young, Heather Rosati, Tiffany Lair, Jasmine Painter, Corey Andersen, Ashley Neuendorf, Joshua Neuendorf, Payten Carrera, Gabriel Carrera, Melissa Tyner, Madyson Starke, Rylee Starke, Abygail Stark, Scott Reynolds, Janel Voyles, Lauren Lameyer, Kelsey Leng, Mallory Lameyer; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Bergman, Shorewood, IL; nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends, including Mike Hicks, Summerville, SC.
Due to the unexpected circumstances of the COVID-19 virus, Farkas Funeral Home will be following the CDC guidelines. We are taking every precaution to ensure our staff, facilities and families are safe. In accordance with the CDC guidelines we are only allowing a limited amount of people in the funeral home to pay their respect to the surviving family members at a time. Please wait in your car and a staff member will escort you into the building and let you pay your respects for a limit time. Please keep in mind a respectful amount of time for others waiting in their cars. All in attendance will be required to maintain the social distancing rules. As we take the health of our staff and families very seriously; anyone showing signs of illness will not be permitted in the facility and asked to remain home to follow the quarantine guidelines.
Visitation will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020