Warren Ray Thom



Born: September 5, 1946; in Decatur, IL



Died: May 27, 2020; in Plainfield, IL



Warren Ray Thom passed away at home in Plainfield, IL on May 27, 2020 in the presence of his loving family. He was born in Decatur, IL on September 5, 1946 to the late Bernice and Elmer Thom. He is survived by his wife, Susan Thom née Floyd with whom he recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, sons and daughters-in-law: Warren "Ray", Jr. "Tonja", Samuel "Crystal", Matthew "Tatiana", and Benjamin "Jennifer" and ten grandchildren, Skylar, Tres, Caden, Bryden, Kylee, Noah, Savanna, Tobias, Lucas and Genevieve. Also surviving him is his brother Wayne and his two sisters, Reva and Marilyn, and many nieces and nephews.



Warren was a loving, generous and patient family man. He was proud of his family and the work he did. He was open-minded and always enjoyed meeting new people and learning of their life experiences. In his last days, he said he was a lucky man to have the life that he had and that it was such a privilege to have the family, friends and colleagues he had in life.



Warren was a proud graduate of Eisenhower High School in Decatur, IL, class of '64 and remained friends with many of his classmates throughout his life. He attended Miami University of Ohio transferring to Illinois State University to finish his bachelor's degree in science in '70.



Warren taught in the science department at the AA Stagg High School in Palos Hills, IL his entire 33 year career. He coached basketball, cross-country, and track and helped with many athletic activities. He was active in the teacher's association and enjoyed going to retired teacher events. He remembers his students and colleagues fondly.



Warren and Susan liked to travel with their family and as a couple. They visited all fifty states and many countries often with the American and British Sundial Associations to visit historic sundial sights. He especially liked visiting France, Scotland and the US Pacific Northwest.



He was politically involved with the Will County Democrats and the Plainfield Township Democrats serving as township precinct committeeman.



Warren was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Joliet for 48 years. He served in many leadership roles. He enjoyed the free ranging discussion in the Sunday Adult Discussion Group.



A memorial service will be held at the church later this summer.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AA Stagg High School Scholarship Fund C/O Guidance Dept., 8015 W 111th St, Palos Hills, IL 60465.





