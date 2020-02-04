|
Wayne D. Crowder
Wayne D. Crowder, age 72, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, with his family by his side.
Born November 3, 1947 in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Howard and Helen (Wilson) Crowder, and was a graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN.
Wayne retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after 40 years of service in various capacities.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Barbara J. (nee Malliett) Crowder of Joliet; three children, Melinda (Les) Cisco, Jeffrey (Tracey) Crowder, and Renee (Duane) Sievert; 18 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Howard (Lynn) Crowder; and two nephews.
Visitation for Wayne D. Crowder will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington, Thursday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 4, 2020