Wayne D. Donaldson
Age 77, of Joliet, IL passed from this life on Monday September 14, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
He was born October 9, 1942 in Danville, IL to the late Mildred (nee Brandom) and Earl Donaldson. Wayne was a United States Army veteran and lifelong member of Carpenters Local 174 who retired after 42 years of dedication to his craft.
He is the beloved father of Paige Donaldson-Martin, Michael (Connie) and Steven (Amy) Donaldson and proud grandfather of Maverick Donaldson-Curry; Shyanne and Savanna Martin; Zoe, Gia, Timothy and Owen Donaldson. He is also survived by his loving former wife, Sharon Donaldson, former son-in-law, Steve Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Al Donaldson; and two grandchildren, Ava and Teddy Donaldson.
In accordance with Wayne's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Friends and family may join us at 604 Apollo, Joliet, IL on Saturday October 17, 2020, between 1-6 p.m.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.