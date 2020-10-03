1/1
Wayne D. Donaldson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne D. Donaldson

Age 77, of Joliet, IL passed from this life on Monday September 14, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

He was born October 9, 1942 in Danville, IL to the late Mildred (nee Brandom) and Earl Donaldson. Wayne was a United States Army veteran and lifelong member of Carpenters Local 174 who retired after 42 years of dedication to his craft.

He is the beloved father of Paige Donaldson-Martin, Michael (Connie) and Steven (Amy) Donaldson and proud grandfather of Maverick Donaldson-Curry; Shyanne and Savanna Martin; Zoe, Gia, Timothy and Owen Donaldson. He is also survived by his loving former wife, Sharon Donaldson, former son-in-law, Steve Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Al Donaldson; and two grandchildren, Ava and Teddy Donaldson.

In accordance with Wayne's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Friends and family may join us at 604 Apollo, Joliet, IL on Saturday October 17, 2020, between 1-6 p.m.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
604 Apollo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved