Wayne Wilda, Sr.
Wayne Eugene Wilda, Sr., age 70, of Minooka, and formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 6, 2020 at home, with his loving family by his side.
Born August 22, 1950 in Joliet, he was the son of Paul Edward and Lucille (Runyan) Wilda. He worked many years as a local truck driver, last working for Tri County Stockdale in Shorewood Illinois.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, fur-father, brother and uncle. He will be remembered by many for his willingness to drop everything and help anyone that needed his help. His gruff exterior, strong opinions, and thunderous personality will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry (Rainwater) Wilda of Minooka; six devoted children, Nicole Wilda of Morris, IL, Wayne Wilda, Jr. of West Frankfort, IL, Tabitha (Wilda) Patterson of Murphysboro, IL, Heather (Wilda) Grissom of West Frankfort, IL, Jackie (Wilda) Fredrick of Murphysboro, IL, and Stacy Laysalle of Morris, IL; 20 beloved grandchildren, including his mini-me's Bailey Parker and Ayden Jones; his cat, Makayla; his brothers, Lavern (Debbie) Wilda of Minooka, Dennis (Sharon) Wilda of New Lenox, Kenny Wilda of Hutchinson, KS, David (Toni) Wilda of Joliet, and Eddie (the late Donna Jean) Wilda of Beaumont, TX; his sisters, Dee (the late Vic) Cappitelli, Joyce Engle of Georgetown, TX , Paula Diaz of Joliet; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Wilda; and sisters, Marti Grabo and Charlotte Trishchler, and his cats, Precious, Lucky, and Churchill (Choo-Choo).
Visitation for Wayne will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Funeral services will be private and cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
