Wayne H. Nordstrom
Wayne H. Nordstrom

Wayne "Pete" H. Nordstrom - Of Channahon, formerly of Joliet, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Age 76 years.

Survived by his wife of 35 years Bonnie R. Nordstrom (nee McWilliams). Three sons Scott (Rebecca) Nordstrom, Karl (Dawn) Kirin and Ray (Laura) Kirin. Two daughters Kimberly (Tony) Palcisko and Lisa Vega. Eight grandchildren Ariel (Jacob) Kelln, Samantha Kirin (Andri), Joshua Kirin, Olivia, Sydney, Luke Kirin, Vince and Jake Vega. A great-granddaughter Alivia Kelln. His sister Ann VanDyke.

Preceded in death his parents Raymond H. and Lulu M. Nordstrom, his brother Jeffrey Nordstrom and his first wife Jean Nordstrom.

Pete was born December 7, 1943 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Township High School Class of 1962. Owner and butcher of Pete's Village Market in Shorewood. Pete formerly worked as the Meat Marketing Manager at Jewel Food Store and as a Realtor in the Joliet Area. Pete was an avid fisherman and oil color painter.

Private funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, September 11, 2020. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
