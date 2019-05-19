Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Wayne J. Richie Sr. 79, of rural Mattoon, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. There will be a luncheon to follow at Elwood Community Church 101 S. Chicago Street Elwood Illinois 60421. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the family to defray final expenses C/O Laurie Blatnicky, 3425 Lakeside Circle, Joliet, Illinois 60431
Published in The Herald-News from May 19 to May 21, 2019
