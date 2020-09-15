1/1
Wayne R. Juricic
Wayne R. Juricic

Passed away September 9, 2020, just two days before his birthday. Wayne R. Juricic was called to his eternal resting place at the age of 47.

Survived by his mother Rae Jean Juricic of Joliet, IL; a two month old son, Joshua Wayne Juricic of Joliet, IL; four siblings John P. Juricic, Paul P. Juricic and Tammy L. Arnold all of Joliet, IL., and Allison Keers-Sanchez of Goodlettsville, TN. Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews.

Wayne was employed at Johns Manville for over 22 years and was a member of Machinists Local 124.

Wayne was a loving son. He cared for his mother and brought great joy and laughter to her throughout his life. He was an amazing brother, who fostered unique and special relationships with each of his four siblings. He was loyal and fiercely protective. Wayne was an avid basketball player who enjoyed customizing cars. Although he was a father for a short time, Wayne loved Joshua and was willing to sacrifice everything for him. He was a jokester at times but always demonstrated love and kindness. Wayne was an active, loving role-model for all his nieces and nephews; he would have been the same for his son. He had the heart of an angel and will be our angel in heaven looking over us all.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Facemasks with social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be held in trust for the benefit of future generations would be appreciated.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
