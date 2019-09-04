|
WESLEY E. DePORTO
Age 87 of Frankfort, passed away on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.
Wesley is survived by his loving family, wife, Lois DePorto (Minger), son, David (Valerie Woodkirk) DePorto, brother, Wayne DePorto, grandchildren, Christa (Joel) Belseth, Kelsey DePorto, Ryan DePorto and great grandchild Emerson Belseth.
Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob & Ella DePorto (Warning) and son Roger DePorto.
Wesley was the co-owner and operator of D&T Construction in Frankfort for over 50 years with his business partner Lloyd Tewes. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family; Wesley was known as an avid gardener and woodworker.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 Noon.
Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's Church or the Frankfort Fire Department would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019