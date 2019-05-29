WHITNEY ERIN GASPAR



Born: February 9, 1977



Died: May 23, 2019



On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Whitney Gaspar, loving mother and wife, passed away at age 42. Whitney was born in Elk Grove Village, IL on February 9, 1977 to Lee Varese and Keith Wojtal and was loved dearly by her chosen father, Ron Schrack and her sister, Nicole Wojtal. I



n addition to her parents and her sister, Whitney is survived by her beloved husband, Adolfo Gaspar Martinez; her cherished daughter, Shealee Veronica Decker; her fur baby "Rocky"; as well as countless good friends.



She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Judy and Rich Wojtal and grandfather, John Varese; her step-mother, Sheila Siegel; and her cousin, Casey Collins.



After a childhood filled with fun and love Whitney married Tim Decker in 1999. She was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension in 2000 and immediately became a champion of the disease. She raised funds for PH and became a vocal advocate for the disease, raising awareness and inspiring her loved ones to do the same.



Whitney and Tim adopted Shealee in 2002 and their world changed for the better. Whitney became fearless. She knew who she was, Shealee's mother. She knew she needed to be the woman she wanted Shealee to become, a smart, happy, positive force of life. And she did. On February 23, 2009 she married the love of her life, Adolfo. In Adolfo she found her second half. They brought out the best in each other and had a love that transcended anything that life could throw at them. That same year, with Adolfo's love and support Whitney went back to school and earned her bachelor's degree achieving a lifelong dream. She then dedicated her life to children, becoming a foster mother, a nanny and a second mother to many children who were lucky enough to be in her life. The last decade of her life was dedicated to spreading happiness through inappropriate memes and to the zombie cause ensuring that Walker Stalker never went out of business.



Although she was living with a disease that impacted her health on a daily basis, she had a tremendous amount of gratitude and positivity. Whitney was a model to others of how happiness is truly a state of mind, and she spread this healthy, powerful, beautiful out look on life to strangers and loved ones alike. Whitney met her potential every single day- she lived with an open heart, a mantra of kindness, and a ray of sunshine in her pocket, ready to whip out and brighten someone's day at amoment's notice. She will be missed, but she will never be forgotten.



In honor of the way Whitney embraced everyone for who they are and celebrated diversity and genuineness, the family asks you to come as you are. Wear what you want to wear to honor Whitney's life and the influence she had on all those around her. Please bring stories and pictures of your time with Whitney for her family to view later. Flowers are welcome to be brought or sent in advance.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 6:00 until 9:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A celebration of Whitney's life will be Friday, May 31, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.