The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbert V. Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbert V. Morgan Obituary
Wilbert V. Morgan

Born: January 4, 1933; in Joliet, IL

Died: December 12, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Wilbert "Bill" V. Morgan of Shorewood, formerly of Morris passed away late Thursday evening December 12, 2019 in St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet surrounded by his family.

Born January 4, 1933 in Joliet Illinois he was the son of the late Harry and Martha (Little) Morgan. He was raised and educated in the Joliet area.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On June 7, 1960 he married Mary Ann Ambrose whom passed away in 2009.

He enjoyed cooking and polka music and traveling with his wife.

Bill is survived by his three children: Dave (Mary) Morgan of Joliet, Diane (Patrick) Conner of Joliet, and Patricia Randy) Vanderlaan of California; grandchildren: Brian Morgan, Jacob Vanderlaan, Savannah Vanderlaan and Carl Copeland; two brothers, David Morgan and Thomas Morgan, and two sisters, Barb Creevy and Lois Myer.

He was preceded in death by two children in infancy, Danny and Mary Lou; and by 9 brothers.

A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to noon, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Bill's Life will immediately follow at noon, officiated by Celebrant Carol Walker. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Abraham Lincoln Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -