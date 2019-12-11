|
|
Wilhelmine R. Vidmar
Born: May 22, 1923; in Gardner, IL
Died: October 25, 2019; in Fresno, CA
Wilhelmine "Billie" R. Vidmar was born in Gardner, IL on May 22, 1923, the 2nd and last child of Edith and Edward Roeder. On June 12, 1952 she became Mrs. Anthony F. Vidmar which began 52 years of beautiful marriage, which ended June 27, 2004 when Tony left for his heavenly home. Billie's passing on October 25, 2019 ends 14 years at the Windham Senior Living in Fresno, CA. Final resting place will be in the Vidmar family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Donations in Billie's honor can be made to St. Joseph's Church- 416 N Chicago St- Joliet, IL 60432
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019