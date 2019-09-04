|
Willard E. Magosky, Jr.
Willard E. "Will" Magosky, Jr., age 80, a lifelong Joliet resident, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Born September 14, 1938 in Joliet, he was the son of the late Willard E. and Mary (nee Krakar) Magosky, Sr. Growing up Will helped his parents run Willards Lake of the Woods lodge in Canada and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He owned and operated Woodcreek Mobile Home Park for many years.
With a large and busy family, his ten children's activities became his activities and pastimes. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and his willingness to help any family or friends in need.
He encouraged his children's interest in music and when asked what instrument he played he would answer "the checkbook" so that all his children would be able to have lessons.
What may not be as well known about Will is that he loved to read, he wrote poetry, he loved the arts, classical music, and trains.
Surviving are his beloved children, April (Doug) Kinsella, Jennifer (Phil) Bebar, Christine (Steve) Lepacik, Michael (Carol) Magosky, Bradley Magosky, Elizabeth (Carl) Guardia, Meghann (Zach) Smith, Nicholas (Katie) Magosky Ryan (Laura) Magosky, and Lauren Marvin; and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Charles and Patrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Willard Magosky will be celebrated Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019