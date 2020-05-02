Willard George Rowley
Willard George Rowley of Greenwich, CT passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Born in Princeton, Illinois to Willard and Monna Rowley, he grew up with his siblings David, Deborah, and Howard on their family farm in Lockport. He attended the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) and Northwestern University, where he excelled and explored his passion for academia. He was accomplished in his career as an investment banker in Manhattan, where he worked with various firms, traveled extensively, and made lifelong friendships along the way. Willard was a proud lifelong member of the Mayflower Society and the National Rifle Association. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deep sea fishing and going on hunting trips throughout his life. He had a passion for collecting and restoring antique cars, trucks, and tractors. Wherever Willard went, he was a force to be reckoned with; he always had a vivid story to tell and could make the best of friends with someone he had just met. Known for his incredibly strong work ethic and love for his family, he took extreme care to instill these values in his children. Willard will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. He is survived by his ex-wife Catherine, his four children: Chase, Samantha, Bruce, and Mary, and his three siblings: David, Deborah, and Howard, along with numerous cousins, niece, and nephews. There will be a celebration of his life to come in the following months. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the American Heart Association or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Willard George Rowley of Greenwich, CT passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Born in Princeton, Illinois to Willard and Monna Rowley, he grew up with his siblings David, Deborah, and Howard on their family farm in Lockport. He attended the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) and Northwestern University, where he excelled and explored his passion for academia. He was accomplished in his career as an investment banker in Manhattan, where he worked with various firms, traveled extensively, and made lifelong friendships along the way. Willard was a proud lifelong member of the Mayflower Society and the National Rifle Association. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deep sea fishing and going on hunting trips throughout his life. He had a passion for collecting and restoring antique cars, trucks, and tractors. Wherever Willard went, he was a force to be reckoned with; he always had a vivid story to tell and could make the best of friends with someone he had just met. Known for his incredibly strong work ethic and love for his family, he took extreme care to instill these values in his children. Willard will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. He is survived by his ex-wife Catherine, his four children: Chase, Samantha, Bruce, and Mary, and his three siblings: David, Deborah, and Howard, along with numerous cousins, niece, and nephews. There will be a celebration of his life to come in the following months. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the American Heart Association or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.