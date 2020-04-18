|
Willetta M. Craig
Willetta M. Craig (nee Roberts), age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Survived by her children, Jeff (Sandy) Craig, Dave (Judy) Craig, Bob (Kristy) Craig, Randy (Denise Fisk) Craig, Cathy (Darle) Olson, Loretta (Gord) Bowman and Barbara (Joel) Pejkovich; grandchildren, Neil (Melissa) Craig, Kimberly Craig, Kelley Craig. Nathan (Sara) Olson, Nick (Stephanie) Olson, Brittany (Rob) Herman, Jordan (Tim) Doubek, Wes (Jen) Craig, Michelle (Rob) Stanick, Ryan (Andrea) O'Connell, Sean O'Connell, Mike Pejkovich, Maddy Pejkovich, Greg (Dawn) Webb, Richard (Donna) Craig, Amanda Craig, Alyssa Alexander and Angelina Sedam; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her dear cousins, Ginny (Wayne) Sanderson and Sunny (Randy) Polling; her brother-in-law, Larry (Frances) Craig; her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Craig. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Craig (2017,); her son, Richard M. Craig (2017); her parents, Willet (Ella) Roberts and her sister, Janet Peterson.
Willetta loved watching sports and could be found with the Cubs, Bears, Bulls or Nascar on the TV. She would fill her quiet times with gardening, embroidery and quilting or studying the atlas for new adventures. Landlocked her entire life, she had an ironic love for lighthouses. She was very proud of all of her babies and would light up when her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren came to visit. Willetta enjoyed cooking for large groups and was known for her homemade dinner rolls and kringla for holiday meals and family gatherings; someone would always be sneaking extra or fighting for the last one.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Presence Villa Franciscan, Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center, the Visiting Angels (Faith, Tammy, Jeanine, Nadine, Patrice, Shawn, Jackie, Pat and Doug) and Joliet Area Community Hospice (Margie) for the wonderful care provided to Willetta.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Willetta's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Per Willetta's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Willetta will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.farkasfuneralhome.com where you may post a condolence, a photo or a story. For more information, please call 815-725-0100.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020