William A. Francisco
Born: November 17, 1933; in Coal City, IL
Died: October 20, 2020; in Bentonville, AR
William A. Francisco 86, of Rogers, Arkansas passed away October 20, 2020 at Circle of Life Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born November 17, 1933 in Coal City, Illinois to William and Catherine Gianone Francisco. William worked as a supervisor for the Exxon Mobile Oil Company, after retiring he owned and operated Autumn Realty.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jo Ellen Francisco, son William Francisco, brother Gene Francisco, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter Cathy (Bill) Murphy, sister Phyllis (Norb) Kunke, Sister-in-law Peg Francisco, granddaughter Stephanie (David) Fluty, 2 great-grandchildren Joshua and Abigail Fluty, chosen family Shonna and Micah McKemie, also many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Arkansas. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com