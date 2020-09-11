1/1
William A. Lavery
William A. Lavery

William A. "Bill" Lavery, age 69, of Elgin, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Survived by his sisters Nancy (Louis) Duay, Suzanne (Robert) McFedries and Bev (Jill Demian) Lavery, his niece Stacey McFedries and his nephew Jason (Megan) Gajcak.

Proceeded in death by his mother Beverly (Kuna) Lavery and nephew, Bobby McFedries.

Bill was a graduate of Joliet East High School class of 1969 and Lewis University class of 1973. He worked his way through school free lancing for Chicago and Peoria adagencies. Bill was the CEO and President of The Lavery Company, a Marketing Communications agency in which he began in 1973. Bill was also the Founder and CEO of Cooking with the Best Chefs, which he started in 1990.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements furnished by Cardinal Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd.


Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cardinal Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
PO Box 5773
Elgin, IL 60123
773-558-7175
