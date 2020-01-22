|
|
William Albanos Jr.
William "Bill" Albanos Jr. - passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Thursday, January 16, 2020. Age 80.
Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Heidemarie (Diroll) Albanos, his daughters Deborah Ash, Tammy Albanos, Tiffany (Dan) Grzybowski, grandchildren Nicole, Meghan, Kelsee, Morgan and Hannah; 5 great grandchildren and his sisters Elizabeth (Dave) Svec, Maria Hickman and his devoted four legged friend "Archie".
Preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy Albanos, infant son William Matthew Albanos, his brothers John, Charles and Peter Albanos.
Bill received his P.H.D. in Economics, he loved being an educator, as well as using his expertise in the private and government sectors. Bill has a strong work ethic which he passed down to his children. Family was very important to him and he took great pride in being the "Head of the family". He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Northern Illinois Food Bank would be appreciated. Inurnment will be Friday at 10:30 A.M at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit WWW.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020