Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
the Church of St. Jude
2212 McDonough Street
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of St. Jude
2212 McDonough Street
Joliet, IL
View Map
WILLIAM B. BROWN Obituary
William B. Brown

William Bliss Brown, age 91, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Born October 25, 1927 in Joliet, he was the son of Pliny Bliss and Ruth (nee Scully)Brown and was a lifelong resident. A graduate of Farragut Elementary School and Joliet Township High School, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Force during World War II serving from 1946 to 1948.

Bill worked as an engineer in the roofing and construction industries and in retirement operated B&B Exterminators. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed taking care of his yard. Bill and his wife, Betty, took many trips to AuTrain, MI and passed their love of the Upper Peninsula to his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his devoted children, Mary (Bill) Whitmer of Joliet, Kevin (Stacey) Brown of Elburn, and Meg (Nick) Honiotes of Joliet; his daughter-in-law, Carol (Kim) Warpinski; 19 grandchildren, Patrick (Tricia) Brown, Kerry Brown, Ryan Brown, Fr. John Honiotes, Maira (Ryan) Dunphy, Elizabeth (Joshua) Lim, Keenan Whitmer, Casey (fianc e Camille Green) Whitmer, Conor Whitmer, Bridget (Brendan) Smyth, Tim (Kelsie) Brown, Tom Brown, Kate Brown, Emily Warpinski, Andrew (Melissa) Warpinski, Ellen Warpinski, Alex (Erin) Warpinski, Adam Warpinski, Gus Warpinski; eight great-grandchildren, Mary, Francis, Joseph, John, Brendan, Liam, Theo and AJ; a sister, Mary Ann "Bunny" (the late James) Lydon; sister-in-law, Kate (the late Joe) Broderick; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Jane "Betty" (nee Fitzgerald) Brown (July 5, 2003); one son, Michael Brown; his parents; a sister, Ruth Ellis; and his wife's siblings, Mary Lu (Arthur) Silk, William(Marietta) Fitzgerald and Jack (Mariann) Fitzgerald.

The family would like to thank Brenda, Jenn, Joan, Greg, Jen F. and everyone from Integrity Senior Care for their many years of excellent care of their father, and also Joliet Area Community Hospice for taking such good care of their father during his final days.

Visitation for William "Bill" Brown will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. His grandson, Fr. John Honiotes will officiate. Interment will be in Mt.Olivet Cemetery, Joliet.

Memorials in his name to the Church of St. Jude Building Fund or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815)741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from May 2 to May 5, 2019
