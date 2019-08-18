|
|
William B. Glasgow
Age 57, of Crest Hill, IL passed away Sunday August 11, 2019. He was born April 29, 1962 in Joliet, IL, and was a lifelong area resident.
Surviving are his son, William Glasgow, Jr.; two daughters, Cassidy and Samantha Glasgow; two granddaughters, Lillian and Nova; his father, Richard Glasgow; two brothers, David (Karen) Glasgow and Michael Glasgow; nieces, Jillian, Claudia, Emily and Abigail; and a great nephew, Jayden.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances (the late Jim) Edwards and one niece, Kelly Glasgow.
Bill retired from Pepsi Co. after many years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing.
Private services will be held for his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name can be made to your local AA organization. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019