The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Glasgow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Glasgow


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. Glasgow Obituary
William B. Glasgow

Age 57, of Crest Hill, IL passed away Sunday August 11, 2019. He was born April 29, 1962 in Joliet, IL, and was a lifelong area resident.

Surviving are his son, William Glasgow, Jr.; two daughters, Cassidy and Samantha Glasgow; two granddaughters, Lillian and Nova; his father, Richard Glasgow; two brothers, David (Karen) Glasgow and Michael Glasgow; nieces, Jillian, Claudia, Emily and Abigail; and a great nephew, Jayden.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances (the late Jim) Edwards and one niece, Kelly Glasgow.

Bill retired from Pepsi Co. after many years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing.

Private services will be held for his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name can be made to your local AA organization. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now