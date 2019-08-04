|
William Bernickus, Sr.
William "Bill" Bernickus Sr., 78, former resident of Rockdale and Joliet, Il, passed away at his home in O'Fallon, MO, on July 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Helen Bernickus and his brother Alex Bernickus.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Mary (Kaffer), and three children, William Bernickus Jr, Thomas Bernickus (Laura), and Linda Courtois (Scott Norvell), as well as four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert Bernickus, his sister Carol Hill, and his sister-in-law Carolyn Bernickus, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from Joliet Township High School and worked for Al Baskin Clothiers before moving to the St. Louis, MO, area in the 1970s. He enjoyed participating in sports (basketball & track) at JT, and golf and fishing later on. Bill dealt with several health issues later in his life, which changed him from a sports participant to a "fan"; he loved watching all kinds of sports on TV and kept track of individual and team records. A longtime Frank Sinatra fan, he sang often, especially at weddings and karaoke nights.
A Celebration of Bill will take place at Cemeno's Restaurant, 1630 Essington Road, Joliet, 60435, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 12. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Missouri, 2265 Schuetz Rd, St. Louis, MO 63146, or to the Healthwell Foundation, PO Box 489, Buckeystown, MD 21717.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019