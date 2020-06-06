William Brenc



Born: January 18, 1938; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 19, 2020; in Danbury, CT



William "Bill" Brenc of Danbury, CT passed away on May 19, 2020 peacefully at home with his family at his side.



Bill was a graduate of St. Mary's Nativity grade school and Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1955. Bill earned his undergraduate and MBA from Pace University.



Bill was born January 18, 1938 in Joliet, IL to the late William "Wink" and Victoria "Vickie" Brenc; survived by his wife Mary Jane Brenc, three children, Victoria Borin (Chris), Floyd, VA; Stephanie Parker (Bob), Danbury, CT and Andrew Brenc (Joyce) Springboro, PA; ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter; his sister Lois Jean Heilman (Lee) of New Lenox, Il; his brother Gerald Brenc of Wheaton, IL



Bill served in the U.S. Army, Signal Corp. (1958-1960) in Vincenza, Italy and later joined General Foods in White Plaines, NY. He received an international assignment in Europe, returning to Danbury in 1974. He worked in the Beverage Division of General Foods until his retirement in 1992.



Bill will be remembered for his remarkable zest for life, his unfaltering work ethic and his devotion to his wife and children. A Memorial mass, internment and celebration of life will be held in Danbury, CT at a later date.





