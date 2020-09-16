1/1
William C. Fox
1931 - 2020
William C. Fox

Born: September 18, 1931

Died: September 8, 2020

William C. Fox, (Foxy), 88, of Roodhouse, Il passed away Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1931, in Joliet, the son of Roy and Ellen (Nelson) Fox.

He was raised in Ingalls Park on Oakview Ave.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life Helen (Dobosz) Fox and his daughter Debra Ann Fox. His parents, his sister Helen (late Stanley) Dobosz and brother LeRoy (late Phyllis) Fox. Life long friends Dorothy Cerven and John (Shorty) Sicinski.

Surviving are children Mary (James) Genz of Plainfield, Kimberly (Dale) Carlson of Channahon and Karen (Michael) Berger of Roodhouse.

The Papa to grandchildren, William (Rachel) Genz, Michael (Marybeth) Genz, Jennifer Carlson, Jonathan (Jenna) Carlson, Lauren Lash, Jessica (Mark) Perkins, Kaitlyn (Gonzalo) Ramirez and numerous great-grandchildren. Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Life long friends Ben Cerven and Dolores Sicinski. He retired from Uno-Ven Refinery now Citgo. He enjoyed boating and living part-time in Florida and visiting Put-in-Bay, Ohio. He loved spending time with his family. Big time fan of the Cubs and Bears. Cremation rights have been accorded. Inurnment will be private.


Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
