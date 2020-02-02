|
|
William C. Smith
Age 78 of Lemont, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Bill is survived by his wife Sandra; sons: Billy, Derek and Jason (Jessica) Smith; grandchildren: Samantha, Rebecca, Charlie and Elijah, and brother-in-law and dear loyal friend, Michael Maloney.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marge and Cletis Smith; son: Stephen, and brother, Tom.
A private memorial service was held in Bill's honor.
A private memorial service was held in Bill's honor.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 2, 2020