William C. Smith Obituary
William C. Smith

Age 78 of Lemont, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Bill is survived by his wife Sandra; sons: Billy, Derek and Jason (Jessica) Smith; grandchildren: Samantha, Rebecca, Charlie and Elijah, and brother-in-law and dear loyal friend, Michael Maloney.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marge and Cletis Smith; son: Stephen, and brother, Tom.

A private memorial service was held in Bill's honor.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 2, 2020
