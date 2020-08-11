William C. Tilker
William C. Tilker, age 81 of Bolingbrook, IL., passed away Saturday August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Tilker; loving father of William C. (Kathy) Tilker, Tammy (Doug) Tressler and Jean (James) Wilson; devoted grandfather of Niklaus Tilker, Casandra (Dennis) Durham, William C. Tilker and James (Alicia) Wilson and great-grandfather of two; fond brother of Cheryl (Chuck) Kapes, Gerald (Lorraine) Tilker and the late Robert (late Salley) Tilker; Mr. Tilker was preceded in death by two stepsons Kirk (Joyce) Chambers and Mark Anthony (Kelli) Chambers and by his parents William C. and Caroline Tilker. Visitation Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. and Thursday August 13, 2020 9:00 a.m. until time of service at Divine Shepard Lutheran Church 985 Lilly Cache Lane Bolingbrook, IL. at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.www.Anderson-Goodale.com
