1/1
William C. Tilker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Tilker

William C. Tilker, age 81 of Bolingbrook, IL., passed away Saturday August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Tilker; loving father of William C. (Kathy) Tilker, Tammy (Doug) Tressler and Jean (James) Wilson; devoted grandfather of Niklaus Tilker, Casandra (Dennis) Durham, William C. Tilker and James (Alicia) Wilson and great-grandfather of two; fond brother of Cheryl (Chuck) Kapes, Gerald (Lorraine) Tilker and the late Robert (late Salley) Tilker; Mr. Tilker was preceded in death by two stepsons Kirk (Joyce) Chambers and Mark Anthony (Kelli) Chambers and by his parents William C. and Caroline Tilker. Visitation Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. and Thursday August 13, 2020 9:00 a.m. until time of service at Divine Shepard Lutheran Church 985 Lilly Cache Lane Bolingbrook, IL. at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.

www.Anderson-Goodale.com 815-886-2323



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved