William F. Carl sr.



Born: October 25, 1931



Died: May 11, 2019



William F. "Bill" Carl Sr. was born on October 25, 1931, he passed in peace at the age of 87 on May 11, 2019. William was an Army Veteran and after leaving the service he met and married the love of his life Elizabeth (Betty Grogan) Carl in 1957. In his spare time William pursued photography, archeology and traveling with his family. William thoroughly enjoyed working at two national laboratories, Argonne and lastly Fermilab as a technical specialist. William relished a twenty-five-year long retirement pursing his many hobbies and spending time with his growing family. You could usually find him watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every day and afterwards reading a novel or working numerous crossword puzzles.



William was preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Carl and his in-laws. William is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Carl; his children William (Renee) Carl Jr., Craig (Kimberly) Carl and Rhonda (Wayne Sr.) Fitts; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous relatives. Visitation Sunday May 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Monday May 20, 2019 11:00 a.m. from the funeral to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. IL. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to St. Andrew Foundation for the Future Fund (andrewcc.org) or the Salvation Army (salvationarmy.org) would be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News from May 17 to May 19, 2019