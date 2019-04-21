William Roy Carlson



Born: January 26, 1941; in Joliet, IL



Died: April 16, 2019; in Joliet, IL



William Roy Carlson, age 78, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. Born January 26, 1941 in Joliet to the late William Edward and Charlotte (nee Noel) Carlson. Bill began working for Commonwealth Edison at the age of eighteen. He retired in 1995 after thirty-five years of employment. He was proud to have coached for the New Lenox Mustangs Junior Youth Football for many years. He was a member of the New Lenox Sportsman Club where he enjoyed camping. Some of his favorite memories were made while taking the annual road trip to the Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County, IN. Bill was a great man, and will be deeply missed by all.



Surviving are his wife of fifty-six years, Judith (nee Mansholt) Carlson, whom he married May 5, 1962 in Joliet; three children, Jody (Bill) McNeeley of Elwood, IL, Mike (Kelly) Carlson of Shorewood, IL, and Kimberly (Steve) Smith of Sun Prairie, WI; nine grandchildren, Chuck (Gigi) McNeeley, Ryan Carlson, Brandon Carlson, Nathan Smith, Drew Carlson, Katie Smith, Randy McNeeley, Kaelynn Carlson, and Kaylie Carlson; one sister, Marilyn (Dave) Offerman of Elwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, James (Jean) Carlson and Edward (Joan) Carlson.



Visitation for Bill will be at the Forsythe Gould Funeral Home: 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL, Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9a.m. till 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11:00. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.



Forsythe Gould Funeral Home



507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442 815-478-3321



www.forsythegouldfh.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2019