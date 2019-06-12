William D. Mengo



William "Bill" D. Mengo passed away at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet, Illinois on Friday, June 7, 2019. Age 86. He was born July 27, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois.



Proceeded in death by his wife of 55 years Albina Mengo (nee Potochnic) and by his parents, William and Anna Mengo (nee Mertin) of Bloomington, Indiana.



Bill attended the University of Indiana, Bloomington, and then was in the reserves in Indiana. He proudly served in the U.S Navy on the USS Midway. Life time Member of V.F.W Cantigny Post 367, Northwest Recreation Club.



Bill was a huge Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He will be missed by his friends at Merichka's.



Bill is survived by his loving family; Daughter Denise (Tom) Turigliatto, three Grand Children and two Great Grand Children; Tyler (daughter Chloe) Turigliatto, Trista (DJ) Allen (daughter Camille), Trevor (and long-time girlfriend Tiffany Kolb) Turigliatto.



Bill's family wishes to thank the caring staff of Our Lady of Angels and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their outstanding care provided to Bill during his time at OLA.



Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and private family services will be held with inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a Donation to the and/or to Our Lady of Angels.