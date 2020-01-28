|
William D. Roderick II
William D. Roderick II, U.S. Army Veteran, age 73 of Plainfield, passed away January 25, 2020. He was born and raised in Uniontown, PA. Bill was a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in business administration and accounting. As a loyal Mountaineer, he pledged the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, a brother in ZAX. Upon arrival in Chicago, he worked as an auditor and accountant. He was employed by UIC for 15 years until his retirement in 2011.
Bill was an active member of St. Dennis Parish in Lockport. William and his wife Pat facilitated a divorce care ministry at St. Dennis for 11 years. He humbly served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also an enthusiastic member of the St. Dennis dart ball team and active volunteer at the Lockport FISH Pantry. He was happiest sharing his love of fishing, traveling, and a movie with popcorn with his wife Pat, and spending time with their daughters and grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William D. Roderick, Sr. and Mary Frances Roderick (nee Seaton); and his brother-in-law Bill Stevens.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Rick); his loving and cherished daughters Heidi (Matthew) Cummins and Erin (Jason) Hachfeld. He was a proud papa to six loving and lovable grandchildren, Avery, Jacob, Ashlin, and Ryan Cummins, Ethan and Owen Hachfeld. Bill is also survived by his caring sister Bonnie Stevens.
He was dearly loved and will be missed by his stepfamily Kristyn (Michael) Richter, Debra Lonask, Melissa (Dominik) DeHoyas, Sarah Heintz. He was a special grandpa to Emily, Rebecka, and Carson Richter, Taylor, Zachary, and Marine Corporal Nicholas Lonask, Alexander and Kevin Pietrzak, Kayla and Joseph Simon; special great grandpa to our little Leo.
Bill will lie in state at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 1214 S. Hamilton, Lockport Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org, would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020