William David Bahret



William David Bahret, known to most as Bill, Billy, or Dad, passed away in his Channahon home on Monday, May 27, 2019.



He is survived by his three sisters, seven children, and the dog he walked every day while wearing a long-sleeved shirt and jeans (even in the blistering summer heat).



Over the course of his 64 years, Bill was lucky enough to have met and married the love of his life, the late and great Judy Bahret. Together they built a beautiful home filled with discs, dogs, and laughter.



Bill was a stubborn man, some would say stuck in another era. He refused to have a cell phone and consistently told the same old jokes. The only music he would listen to came from his (massive) CD collection, and he wore the same plaid shirt for at least a decade.



But as we all move forward with our lives, we should remember Bill not only for living stubbornly, but also for loving stubbornly. He refused to eat if others had not first had their fill. He refused mediocrity when he knew you could deliver brilliance. He resisted talking if you needed him to listen.



So let us take a moment today to celebrate the life of a man who would have (stubbornly) been the first to offer you the shirt off his back.....if you don't mind plaid.



Visitation for Bill Bahret will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until a Service of Remembrance at 12:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Bill's request, cremation rites have been accorded. Published in The Herald-News on May 31, 2019