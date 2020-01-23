The Herald-News Obituaries
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
William E. Eller Obituary
William E. Eller

Born: September 27, 1945; in Belleville, IL

Died: January 22, 2020; in Braidwood, IL

Age 74, of Braidwood, IL passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home. Born September 27, 1945 in Belleville, IL to the late Charles and Wanda Eller. Bill was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who was extremely proud of his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years Mary E. (nee Bohac) whom he married on January 10, 1970 in Braidwood; children, Brian (Kathy) Eller and Jamie (Jack) Meyr; five grandchildren, Abigail, Chloe and William Michael Eller and Maggie and Mazie Meyr; brother, Gene (Donna) Eller; sisters, Sandy (Roger) Stolte, Roxi Eller, and Renee Stoner; and brother in law, Russell Kern.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Charles Eller; and sister, Joann Kern.

Cremation rites have been accorded and per his wishes no services will be held. Memorial donations in his name may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

For more information and to sign his online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory

401 E. Main St., Braidwood, IL 60408 815-458-2336

www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020
