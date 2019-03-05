|
|
William E. Henson
William E. Henson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Mach 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
William is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Marcia (nee Demko) Henson; children, Susan (Michael) Alberico; step-son, Bryan (Allison) Fonseca; grandchildren, Michael (fianc e Stacy Celmer) Alberico, Kara (Augusto) Loeza; step-grandchildren, Cullen and Griffin Fonseca; and Sister, Dora (the late Hobart) Bloomfield; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; furry companions and best friends, Gigi and Coco.
Preceded in death by his parents, William Henson and Lucille Burris; step-father, Shannon Burris; and sister, Jeraldene (George) Arnold.
William retired from Caterpillar after 30 years of service. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran. William loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appriciated.
Per William's wishes cremation rite will be accorded. A private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date.
Obituary and tribute wall for William E. Henson at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019