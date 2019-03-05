The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Resources
More Obituaries for William Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Henson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. Henson Obituary
William E. Henson

William E. Henson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Mach 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

William is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Marcia (nee Demko) Henson; children, Susan (Michael) Alberico; step-son, Bryan (Allison) Fonseca; grandchildren, Michael (fianc e Stacy Celmer) Alberico, Kara (Augusto) Loeza; step-grandchildren, Cullen and Griffin Fonseca; and Sister, Dora (the late Hobart) Bloomfield; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; furry companions and best friends, Gigi and Coco.

Preceded in death by his parents, William Henson and Lucille Burris; step-father, Shannon Burris; and sister, Jeraldene (George) Arnold.

William retired from Caterpillar after 30 years of service. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran. William loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appriciated.

Per William's wishes cremation rite will be accorded. A private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date.

Obituary and tribute wall for William E. Henson at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now