William Eugene Lareau, Jr.
Age 75 passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home after a 3 year battle with cancer. He was a 45 year resident of Lockport, formerly of Bolingbrook. William served in the US Airforce from 1963 to 1967, and he retired from AT&T as a Database Administrator giving many years of service. He was an active member of St. Dennis Parish in Lockport, volunteered time to Meals on Wheels, the Rialto Theater, and Habitat for Humanity. He was also an avid bowler, loved to travel and play poker with his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Maria, children Nicole (Edward) Roco, Christina Lareau and William (Lori) Lareau; brother Kenneth (Mary Ruth) Lareau; sister Janet (John) Shaw; grandchildren Amanda Sass, Eli Roco, Clarrisa Roco, Benjamin Lareau, Evelyn Lareau and Max Lareau and extended family. Preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Maudellen Lareau and grandson EJ Roco.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Lockport, IL at 11:00am. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charities Bill did volunteer work for, Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Dennis Church would be greatly appreciated. www.anderson-goodale.com
