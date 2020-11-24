William F. Alexander
Born: December 15, 1954; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 18, 2020; in Minooka, IL
William F. "Bill" Alexander, age 65 of Minooka, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Born December 15, 1954 in Joliet, Bill was a son of Robert and Harriet (Née Beebe) Alexander. He was raised and educated in the Joliet area and was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years; Lois (Née DiNatale) Alexander, her children: Robert, Pauline, Paul, Joshua, Mart Jr., Theresa, three grandchildren; three brothers:
Jack (Stephanie) Alexander, Donald (the late Delores) Alexander, and Charles (Pamela) Alexander; sisters-in-law: Jackie (the late Buddy) Alexander, Pamela (the late John) Alexander; brother-in-law: Michael (the late Thelma) Grzincic, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and six brothers and sisters: Robert Alexander, Eunice Loomis, Barbara Meyer, John Alexander, Patricia Kelly and Thelma Grzincic.
A private family visitation will be held, and cremation rites will be accorded.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.