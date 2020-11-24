1/1
William F. Alexander
William F. Alexander

Born: December 15, 1954; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 18, 2020; in Minooka, IL

William F. "Bill" Alexander, age 65 of Minooka, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Born December 15, 1954 in Joliet, Bill was a son of Robert and Harriet (Née Beebe) Alexander. He was raised and educated in the Joliet area and was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years; Lois (Née DiNatale) Alexander, her children: Robert, Pauline, Paul, Joshua, Mart Jr., Theresa, three grandchildren; three brothers:

Jack (Stephanie) Alexander, Donald (the late Delores) Alexander, and Charles (Pamela) Alexander; sisters-in-law: Jackie (the late Buddy) Alexander, Pamela (the late John) Alexander; brother-in-law: Michael (the late Thelma) Grzincic, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and six brothers and sisters: Robert Alexander, Eunice Loomis, Barbara Meyer, John Alexander, Patricia Kelly and Thelma Grzincic.

A private family visitation will be held, and cremation rites will be accorded.

Friends may sign the online guest book by logging on to: www.PleseFuneralservices.com.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
