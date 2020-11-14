William Frescura
William "Bill" Frescura, age 79, died peacefully at his home of pancreatic cancer on November 10, 2020. Bill graduated from Joliet Township High School, Joliet Junior College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy - Class of 1965. He spent his entire career at St. Joseph Medical Center (now Amita), serving as the Director of Pharmacy for 33 years.
Bill was active in fund raising for the annual Charity Golf Classic, Gala Dinner Dance, and numerous endeavors of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart, with the goal being the enrichment of the St. Joseph Medical Center. Bill was awarded the Merck Pharmacist Award in 1995, an award recognizing the professional and civic achievements of its recipient. Bill won the award for 30 years of dedicated service to the community of Joliet, St. Joseph's Medical Center, and the pharmacy profession.
Bill is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Kirincich), sons Joseph (Kerry) Frescura and Nicholas Frescura, grandsons Joseph Frescura and Alex Frescura, and sisters Catherine Frescura and Annette (Don) Munchalfen.
Bill is also survived by his best friends Neal Macdonald and Richard Carlson, whose friendship spanned over 60 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Frescura, brother Anthony (Mary Ann - deceased) Frescura, and sister Mary Ann (Jim - deceased) Boucher.
Services were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart.
Obituary and tribute wall for Bill Frescura at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
