William G. Diding
Age 87, of Shorewood, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Bill was born in Joliet, the son of the late William and Helen (nee Huck) Diding. He was a lifelong resident. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill retired from Blockson/Olin Chemical in 1996. He was a member of the Families of Faith Christian Church, Channahon, and the American Legion, Post #1080.
Survived by his loving wife, Donna (nee Maxey) Diding of Shorewood; his daughter, Brenda Diding of Joliet; stepchildren, Jeanette (David) Seely of Sugar Grove, Darren (Connie) Hoffman of Minooka, and Max Dallas Hoffman; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Beverly Cartelli; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Mavis Diding; his daughter, Terry Zook; son, David Diding; and stepson, Warren Hoffman.
Visitation for Bill Diding will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Services begin at 11:00 a.m. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials in his name to the American Heart Association
(Heart.org/donate
) would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.