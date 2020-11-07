1/1
William G. Diding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. Diding

Age 87, of Shorewood, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Bill was born in Joliet, the son of the late William and Helen (nee Huck) Diding. He was a lifelong resident. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill retired from Blockson/Olin Chemical in 1996. He was a member of the Families of Faith Christian Church, Channahon, and the American Legion, Post #1080.

Survived by his loving wife, Donna (nee Maxey) Diding of Shorewood; his daughter, Brenda Diding of Joliet; stepchildren, Jeanette (David) Seely of Sugar Grove, Darren (Connie) Hoffman of Minooka, and Max Dallas Hoffman; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Beverly Cartelli; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Mavis Diding; his daughter, Terry Zook; son, David Diding; and stepson, Warren Hoffman.

Visitation for Bill Diding will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Services begin at 11:00 a.m. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials in his name to the American Heart Association (Heart.org/donate) would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
09:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Interment
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved