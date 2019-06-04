|
William G. Hattan
Age 81, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his daughter's home.
Survived by one daughter Nancy (Greg) Thornton; two sons David and Steven Hattan; two granddaughters Michelle and Vanessa Thornton; siblings Ann Kavanaugh, Jack Hattan, Thomas Hattan, Larry Hattan and Virginia Hoerres. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Joseph Edward and Mary (Sinkler) Hattan; siblings Katie Gallagher, Joseph Hattan, James Hattan and Mary Beth (Hattan) Priban.
Born in Chicago, living in Joliet. Retired as Assistant Post Master from the U.S. Post Office after 37 years. William was an avid reader, reading a book a day.
A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from June 4 to June 5, 2019