William Fregeau, Jr.
William "Bill" Fregeau, Jr., age 58 of Lockport, passed away suddenly June 29, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Sr.; and one brother, James (survived by Linda). Bill is survived by his beloved, superstar wife, Barbara (nee Lehnert); his loving children, Michael (fiancé Brandi), Matthew (Samantha), Catherine (Gavin) Emig, John (Andy) Binanti, and Lisa (Michael) Luzzi; adored by grandchildren, Julia and Holly Luzzi, and Elliott Fregeau; cherished mother, Dolores Malecha; loving siblings, Lynn Fregeau, David (Cathy) Fregeau, Tim (Jill) Fregeau, and Tiffany (Jack) Kane; many nieces and nephews also survive. Bill was a proud member D.A.D.S. Riding Club. He loved sports and NASCAR. He was a dedicated Cubs and Hawks fan! Bill adored his family and was a great friend and neighbor. His smile and laugh was contagious. He was famous for his charcuterie platters! His generous nature continued after his death. He was a donor to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network. He will be missed by all who loved him.
There will be a memorial visitation held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lockport Love, 1212 S. Farrell Rd, Lockport, 60441 would be appreciated.
Per Bill's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
Masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 1, 2020.