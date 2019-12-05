|
William H. Bauer
Born: February 8, 1939
Died: November 26, 2019
William ("Bill") H. Bauer, 80, born in Berwyn, IL February 8, 1939.
Preceded in death by son, Timothy A. Bauer, in infancy, parents Joseph & Marie Bauer, and caregivers Arnie Viola Faulhaber.
Bill married Joanne February 25, 1961, raised his family in Plainfield, IL for 30 years and worked at Caterpillar Tractor in Aurora, IL for 35 years. Spending time with his children through fishing, camping, hunting, and playing catch were cherished by him and his family. Some of his goals in life was to provide a better life for his family than what he had and to teach his children to work hard. Bill spent most of his life helping others before himself including helping neighboring farmers. He retired to Kemmerer, WY to enjoy the wide open expanses of Wyoming. He subsequently moved to Cheyenne until his time of death.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joanne, son Charlie (Nancy), daughters Cathy Bauer and Sarah Kolash, grandchildren Justin, Braxton, and Rose.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019